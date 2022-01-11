Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $28.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,744.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,791.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

