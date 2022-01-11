Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 118 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.