Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,722 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.82. 25,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

