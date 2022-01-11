Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,455 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.12. 55,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

