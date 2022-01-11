Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,098,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

