Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 281,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,174,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.11.

Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.