Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 751.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.