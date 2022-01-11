Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 35.93 ($0.49). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 7,781,510 shares changing hands.
HMSO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.48) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.45) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.33.
Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
