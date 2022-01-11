Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 35.93 ($0.49). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 7,781,510 shares changing hands.

HMSO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.48) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.45) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.33.

In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,670.97). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($137,405.78).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

