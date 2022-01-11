Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

