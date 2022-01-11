Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0078

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $94,091.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.09 or 0.07541019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.88 or 0.99543889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,822,683 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

