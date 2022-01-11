Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €174.42 ($198.20).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.35 ($198.13) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a one year high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.98.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

