Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$42.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$25.31 and a one year high of C$49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

