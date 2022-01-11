Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson makes up 1.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $147,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

HOG stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,897. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

