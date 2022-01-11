Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00007162 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.62 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,773.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.07551901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00307768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00862514 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00441064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00253011 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,379,409 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.