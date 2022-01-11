HC Wainwright Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $15.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

