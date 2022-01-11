Head to Head Analysis: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Surrozen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.82, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Surrozen has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 258.46%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% N/A -78.05% Surrozen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Surrozen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 148.44 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -11.64 Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Surrozen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Surrozen beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

