Head-To-Head Analysis: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.59 $2.48 million $1.05 13.72 OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 3.11 $63.31 million $1.95 12.17

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95%

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

