Head-To-Head Contrast: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 665.77%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 2.01 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 1.65 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Borqs Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing. The Connected Solutions segment develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

