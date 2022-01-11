Head to Head Contrast: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IMARA and Royalty Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

IMARA currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 815.03%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given IMARA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and Royalty Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.69 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 12.14 $975.04 million $1.29 32.90

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IMARA has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32% Royalty Pharma 34.25% 14.31% 8.76%

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats IMARA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

