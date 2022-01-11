Head-To-Head Contrast: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A Moderna $803.40 million 117.94 -$747.06 million $16.31 14.33

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Moderna 3 6 7 0 2.25

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 131.17%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $246.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

Volatility and Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50% Moderna 59.69% 121.61% 49.46%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Moderna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

