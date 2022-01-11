Head-To-Head Review: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) versus Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and Delek Logistics Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.48 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Delek Logistics Partners $563.42 million 3.28 $159.26 million $3.77 11.28

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Delek Logistics Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Delek Logistics Partners 25.17% -151.62% 17.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Guardforce AI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

