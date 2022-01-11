HeartBout (HB) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $73,938.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005898 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

