HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $158.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:HEI opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

