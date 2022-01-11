HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.56.

HEICO stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

