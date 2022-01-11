HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €51.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.29 ($107.15).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €2.68 ($3.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.66 ($64.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

