Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock remained flat at $$12.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

