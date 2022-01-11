HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.50. HG shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

