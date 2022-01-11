Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.