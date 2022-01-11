Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

