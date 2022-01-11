HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

