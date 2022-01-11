Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.92

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.92 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.77). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.77), with a volume of 88,249 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.92. The stock has a market cap of £95.15 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.87.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

