Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 15,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.