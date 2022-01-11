H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$268.79 million for the quarter.

