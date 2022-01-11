Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Hubbell worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

