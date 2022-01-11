HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $797.08.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

HubSpot stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.63. The company had a trading volume of 789,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.30. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.95 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

