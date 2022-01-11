Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.28 ($70.78).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €1.80 ($2.05) on Tuesday, reaching €49.70 ($56.48). 436,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.57. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 73.85.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

