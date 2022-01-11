Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.