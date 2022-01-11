Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.41.
H traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 339,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.98. The firm has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
