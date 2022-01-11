Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.41.

H traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 339,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.98. The firm has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

