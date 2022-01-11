Hyman Charles D Has $369,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

NYSE ROK opened at $330.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $318.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

