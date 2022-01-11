HyperCash Reaches One Day Volume of $1.22 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.90 or 1.00240359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00442095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00131770 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007002 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.