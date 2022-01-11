IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $224.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.