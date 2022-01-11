Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,565.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,563.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,507.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

