Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 591 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

EOG stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.