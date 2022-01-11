Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

