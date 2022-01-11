Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE AIG opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

