Ieq Capital LLC Buys 83 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 131.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $385.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.92 and its 200-day moving average is $433.62. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.