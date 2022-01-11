Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

