Ieq Capital LLC Has $548,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

