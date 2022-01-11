Ieq Capital LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

