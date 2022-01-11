IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of IGMS opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $807.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.